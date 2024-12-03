Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 53.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 906.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 140.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 172.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $302,716.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,948.27. This trade represents a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 0.1 %

Yum China stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.