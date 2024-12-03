BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 224.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 182,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.09% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,582 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,185,000 after buying an additional 159,388 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

