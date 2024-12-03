Townsquare Capital LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 135.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 75.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 65.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $133.93 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.61 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Articles

