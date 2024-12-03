Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,661,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $37,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 216,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 79.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 300,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

