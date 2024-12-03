Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $751,000 Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 40.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bunge Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BG stock opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.