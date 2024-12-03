Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $319.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.77. Reliance has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 24.16%.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total value of $2,091,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,491.79. This represents a 27.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total transaction of $2,014,715.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,574.10. This trade represents a 40.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,881 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Reliance in the third quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Reliance by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

