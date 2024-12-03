Fmr LLC Sells 519,901 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,224,160 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 519,901 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $181,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 57.4% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,345,000. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of EXPE opened at $185.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.62 and a 200-day moving average of $140.34. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $190.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.