Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 342,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $123.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $131.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.