Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 342,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $123.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $131.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.06.
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
