Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

ROP opened at $568.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $508.22 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $553.18 and a 200-day moving average of $550.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

