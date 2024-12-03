Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 2,949 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,782,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 135.1% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 298.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 97,244 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $201.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.93 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.85.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

