Quantbot Technologies LP Has $562,000 Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 80,350 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of AM stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

