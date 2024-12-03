Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 564 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $278.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.67 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

