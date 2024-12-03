John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

JBSS stock opened at $87.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $108.96.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.