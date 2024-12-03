Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $435,000 Stock Position in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of LanzaTech Global worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNZA. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

LNZA opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. LanzaTech Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

LanzaTech Global ( NASDAQ:LNZA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 223.03% and a negative return on equity of 180.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on LanzaTech Global from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

