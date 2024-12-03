Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 30.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 70.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 109.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUOL stock opened at $346.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.86. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $364.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 189.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUOL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $311,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,001,597.60. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,053 shares in the company, valued at $39,704,310. This represents a 3.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,319 shares of company stock worth $5,134,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

