Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TPI Composites by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 69.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 140,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 57,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 72,056 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Stock Down 3.4 %

TPI Composites stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $93.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.93. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised TPI Composites to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $3.50 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

