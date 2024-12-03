Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TPI Composites by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 69.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 140,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 57,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 72,056 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TPI Composites Stock Down 3.4 %
TPI Composites stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $93.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.93. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.75.
TPI Composites Company Profile
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.
