Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $254,000 Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SEI Investments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 41.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carmen Romeo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,577,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,644,205.28. This represents a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,914.10. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,529 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $83.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

