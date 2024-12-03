Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 403 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 54,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,233,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,689,882.76. This represents a 6.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $605,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $952,326.96. The trade was a 38.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $272.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.19 and a 12-month high of $282.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.