8,400 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Shake Shack by 41.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 24.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $3,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 407,646 shares in the company, valued at $49,647,206.34. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $33,361.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,187.40. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,654,856 in the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.58. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $135.76.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.03 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.94.

Read Our Latest Report on SHAK

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.