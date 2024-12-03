Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 508,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 113.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 62.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,837,000 after purchasing an additional 526,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $106.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.93. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.