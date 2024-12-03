Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 106.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $191.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.94 and a 52 week high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 35.59%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

