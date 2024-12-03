HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 45,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,700. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,990 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $327.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.84. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.67 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company cut HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.29.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

