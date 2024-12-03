Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 7,384 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.3 %

MGY opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.99. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 28.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $181,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,099,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. This represents a 76.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

