Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,929,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,011,000 after buying an additional 303,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,059,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,190,000 after purchasing an additional 562,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,921,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,741 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,137,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,421,000 after purchasing an additional 686,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,032,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

