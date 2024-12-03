The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,021 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Mosaic worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $3,610,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Mosaic by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,240,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after buying an additional 71,986 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 131.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 38,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 44.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after buying an additional 986,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,318.7% during the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 332,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Mosaic Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.