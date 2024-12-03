Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,395,000 after buying an additional 205,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,245,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 193,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,055,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PIPR opened at $342.96 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $155.75 and a 12 month high of $351.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.59 and a 200 day moving average of $296.62.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on PIPR

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.