Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4,891.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,839,000 after buying an additional 631,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 713.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 85,904 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $5,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 174.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 316,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,565,000 after buying an additional 30,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSIS stock opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.61. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.42 and a 52-week high of $180.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,099,634.66. The trade was a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,175.42. The trade was a 46.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $6,071,809. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OSIS. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

