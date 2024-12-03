The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.97 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 108.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after buying an additional 65,070 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63,747 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 358.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

PFG opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average is $82.45. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.26). Principal Financial Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -324.44%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

