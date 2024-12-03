Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,038 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 39.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 14,600.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 13.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ESI opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.52 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

