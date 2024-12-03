The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.95 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,581,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $69,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,837,000 after buying an additional 526,872 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 137.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after buying an additional 249,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.1% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 627,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $106.18 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $113.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 85.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

