ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain Sells 12,000 Shares

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $1,954,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,039,245.63. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 1st, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total transaction of $2,062,080.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $1,961,520.00.

ICUI opened at $160.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.66. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $83.26 and a one year high of $196.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in ICU Medical by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,384,000 after buying an additional 77,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,687,000 after purchasing an additional 48,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,868,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 259,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

