Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 16.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 277.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 46,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,182,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,679,000 after acquiring an additional 150,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 17.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $265.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.92 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $269.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $123,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 143,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,482,294.26. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 165 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total value of $40,563.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,030.32. This represents a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,694 shares of company stock valued at $51,359,580 over the last three months. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

