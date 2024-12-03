Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,889 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IART. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IART shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -273.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $380.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

