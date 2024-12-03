Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 172.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

SCCO stock opened at $100.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.28. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $129.79.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

