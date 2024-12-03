Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 22,617 Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,617 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 72.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NCR Voyix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in NCR Voyix by 5.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 61.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

VYX stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.64. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.58 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

