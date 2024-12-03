Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,580,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,106,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,550,000 after buying an additional 587,115 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,886 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,764,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,448,000 after buying an additional 45,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,897,000 after purchasing an additional 894,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.47.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.97 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

