Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 113.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:TM opened at $175.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The company has a market cap of $236.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.70.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.