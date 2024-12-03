Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Stantec were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 81.8% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 14,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Stantec by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stantec by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,266,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,850,000 after purchasing an additional 806,869 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Stantec by 2.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,776,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 243.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 204,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on STN shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of STN opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.80 and a 1-year high of $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

