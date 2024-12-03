Timothy Gerald Arnold Sells 10,000 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $769,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,292.84. The trade was a 15.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:UNM opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $77.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 361.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

