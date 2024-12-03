Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 1,144 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $19.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

