Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,131 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIZZ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in National Beverage by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66,661 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,680,000 after buying an additional 40,488 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $53.58.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.47 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.91%.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

