Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.50% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 229.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 53.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 298.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

KW stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

