MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,473 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of MGIC Investment worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MGIC Investment by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,145,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,375,000 after acquiring an additional 556,859 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,395,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,113,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after buying an additional 39,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 879,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after buying an additional 24,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:MTG opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $306.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.03 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 64.09%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.