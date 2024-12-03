iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Holdings Reduced by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,352 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

