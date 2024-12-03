BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2,551,160.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,864,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863,719 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 979.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 119,319 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 180,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 55,464 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 85,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.54.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

