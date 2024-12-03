BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 1,196,564 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 368.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521,670 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196,564 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.27% of IAMGOLD worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAG. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.68.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAG opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

