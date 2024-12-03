BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 442,686 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,686 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.10% of First Horizon worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 2.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 29,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 0.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 150,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.

In other First Horizon news, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,452.80. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $1,996,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,937.02. The trade was a 16.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

