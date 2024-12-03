BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 56,011 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,011 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.05% of SS&C Technologies worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,172.84. This represents a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 45.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.39. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $77.69.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

