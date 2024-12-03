BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 277 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,466.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,562,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,002 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,412,000 after purchasing an additional 746,840 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,244.7% during the third quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 768,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,763,000 after buying an additional 711,497 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $18,984,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17,047.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 292,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after buying an additional 291,004 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

