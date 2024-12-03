Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,876,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $704,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $114.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.78 and a 200-day moving average of $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

